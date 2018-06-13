Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit: Where to buy her spotty dress

13 June 2018, 12:21

holly Willoughby June 13

Holly sailed through hump day in a typically stylish look, pairing a black and white dress with a pair of lilac heels.

People at home were typically enamoured with her summery ensemble, which managed to be summery and smart at the same time. 

Her frock - which on closer inspection had a love heart pattern rather than polk dot - was from French brand Claudie Pierlot.

The Renverse dress was originally £239 but is now reduced to £191, and still available in sizes 10 - 12. 

Holly paired the gorgeous frock with a pair of heels from one of her many go-to High Street brands, Office. 

The Hattie Point Court Heels were £69, but are currently on sale for £34

Sadly sizes are limited, with just 3-7 listed on the website - but there might be more in your local store. 

