Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit: Where to buy her yellow Warehouse dress

The This Morning presenter was as sunny as the weather in a bright canary coloured dress from the high street store.

Holly Willoughby wore a yellow Warehouse dress on today's This Morning.

Complimenting her fabulous hair as always, she posed next to some bales of hay backstage at the show's west London studios, joking that it wasn't a good place for hay fever sufferers.

"Hay! It’s amazing the random stuff you find backstage, not helping my hay fever however!," she joked.

Holly's broderie anglaise dress with tie waist is £79 from Warehouse and available in sizes 6 to 16.

On her feet she wore her trusty Office sandals, which are available online for £60.

And it wasn't long before Holly's stunning yellow dress had fans flocking to compliment the mum of three on her summer style.

One impressed Instagram follower declared, "Another sellout I’m sure x."

Another added, "I love this! Looking gorgeous @hollywilloughby xx."

Holly's summer style has been causing a lot of talk over summer so far as one This Morning outfit look in particular even inspired people's Ascot and race day look.