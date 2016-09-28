Victoria's Secret? Think Again! Your Granny Probably Shopped Here...

Etam Paris Fashion Week Canvas

This high street chain has been around since the 1980's and are celebrating their 100th year in raunchy style at Paris Fashion Week!

If you're a millennial you'll definitely remember Tammy Girl, and if you're of the generation before you'll certainly remember the teen store's bigger sister, Etam.

ETAM High Street 2008

An Etam store on the high street in 2008 | Photo: PA

It disappeared from our high streets back in the noughties and has a low key online presence ever since, but this year they are celebrating their 100th birthday!

Read More: High Street Giant BHS Is Making A Cool Comeback!

They marked their centenary in saucy fashion by displaying their latest lingerie range at Paris Fashion Week, and it's a far cry from the frilly blouses the brand was known for only a few decades ago!

The lingerie designs that took to the catwalk were full of intricate detail and fun themes such as a nautical range of undergarments.

Etam Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Getty

Etam Paris Fashion Week Model

Photo: Getty

The looks are something that could be easily seen on Victoria Secret Angel's Gigi Hadid and Behati Prinsloo and not what we'd expect from the high street brand we all remember from back in the day.

Maybe they could be making a cheeky return to the high street after all!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

fathers-day

Share your special Father's Day message with Heart

cuba

What I learnt about going on holiday without my smartphone

Shocked child

Is it ever OK... To swear in front of your kids?

house of fraser

These are the 31 House of Fraser stores that will close by the end of 2019
Cars parked drive

A stranger can LEGALLY park on your driveway... but it's a crime to remove their car