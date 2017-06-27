Primark's Beauty and The Beast Homeware Range Has Everyone Rushing To The Shops

If you thought the magic of Disney stopped there, then you are sorely mistaken.

Disney fans are STILL scouring the internet in search of the adorable 'Chip' shaped mug but Primark are set to have shoppers rushing to the shops yet again with their latest drop from the Beauty and The Beast collection.

The high-street retailer has announced that not only will Chip be back in stock for £5 (we WILL get our mitts on one this time) but they are including his mum Mrs Potts as a teapot too!

How cute?

Mrs.Potts will be retailing for £10, and both will be available on the shelves from September.

If you thought the magic of Disney stopped there, then you are sorely mistaken.

The enchanted Cogsworth Clock is another addition to the collection at £6!

If you fancy having all the characters on your duvet then you might want to snap up the bedsheets too, which will be available in August along with a cushion for £4.

Among other gems is a cup which features the magical rose depicted in the classic animation.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to air their excitement and quite frankly, we can hardly blame them.

Can't cope with all the beauty and the beast things coming out in Primark — Erin Guerdette (@eringuerdette) June 26, 2017

primark have so much beauty and the beast stuff coming out!

I NEED THE BEDDING!!! — Lauren (@okayitslauren) June 26, 2017