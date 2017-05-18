Primark's Bridal Lingerie Range Is Absolutely Stunning And Totally Affordable!

Primark have just launched a range of bridal underwear and nightwear that is gorgeously affordable!

When you're planning a wedding you have a LOT to think about.

Especially if you're the bride! Your dress, the bridesmaids dresses, flowers, invites....the list could be literally endless.

Another important component of any brides wedding day is their lingerie, whether it's to make you feel special or to be discrete under your wedding dress, some brides can fork out loads for literally a pair of knickers!

But Primark have just launched their own range of bridal lingerie as well as a selection of bridal nightwear

From stunning floral robes to gorgeous satin underwear and even PJ's for the bridesmaids - they've got you covered! Here is our pick of our favourite pieces from the new collection.

Check out this butterfly bralette, sold separately at £10 for the top and £4 for the bottoms...

Need something to throw over the top while you're getting your hair and makeup done? This dainty floral satin robe would be the perfect thing and costs only £12!

This adorable 'Bride To Be' cami and shorts pyjama set is the perfect pre-wedding attire and will let everyone know you're the centre of attention! The whole set only costs £4.50...

And for your main ladies? People need to know who they are too! Kit them out too for only £4 per t-shirt and make your bridesmaids truly feel like team bride!

Forget Victoria's Secret, this fancy embroidered bralette and brief combo is fit for a bride and will cost you only a fraction of the cost! The top is priced at £8 and the bottoms, £3.

And the last pick in our favourites from the new range, this more traditional looking underwear set. Perhaps the 'something blue' for your wedding day? This classic satin set with lace details will cost you £16 together, or £10 for the top and £6 for the bottoms separately.

If you were worrying about adding the final touches to your wedding day or had forgotten completely about the all important lingerie, there you go! Primark have you back, and it won't break into that budget either!