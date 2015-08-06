Samantha Cameron Shakes Taylor Swift Off And Is Named Vanity Fair Best Dressed Woman

The British first lady is crowned most stylish but the Duchess of Cambridge is omitted from the list.

She'd not made an appearance on the Vanity Fair's Best Dressed since 2010, but Samantha Cameron, 44, has come back with a vengeance and has taken the top spot in this year's list.

David Cameron's wife, whose favourite designers include Alexander McQueen, Philip Lim and Erdem, came out at the top, pushing 25-year-old Taylor Swift to second place.

American Misty Copeland, the first black dancer to be prima ballerina in the American Ballet Theater's 'Swan Lake' came in at number three, followed by another Brit, Sophie Countess of Wessex, 50.

In fourth place is perhaps unsurprisingly the bright and gorgeous civil rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 37, George Clooney's wife.

But most shockingly the Duchess of Cambridge was omitted from the list, after being included for five consecutive years.

It's perhaps no surprise that Cameron won this year's Best Dressed accolade. Whilst her style is quite conservative, the First Lady as a an eye for style. She is an ambassador for The British Fashion Council and worked for luxury stationary and leather goods brand Smythson.