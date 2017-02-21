This Year's Big Spring Trend Will Take You Back To Your School Days!

This nostalgic print is all the rage on the high street this spring!

When we think of springtime at school there's only one pattern that could possibly spring to mind - gingham, and it's all grown up!

You'll be seeing it everywhere on the high street and online this year as the weather gets more pleasant.

So here is our round up of the best of the tiny chequered gems out there right now for you to snap up in time for the first day of spring...

Office checks

This cute dress from Phase Eight at House of Fraser is covered in a larger bold gingham print and would be perfect for work. But throw on some heels and it's just as chic for the evening!

Beautiful booties

These gorgeous boots from Toyshop will add a touch of spring to your step with the gingham print and beautiful embroidered flower design - plus, they're not too high either!

Casual checks

River Island - £32

This skirt from River Island ticks all the trend boxes! It's midi-length and covered in a gingham style pattern. It looks super comfy and would look fab with sandals or boots on a spring day.

Cold shoulder

Asos Curve - £34

This summery top from ASOS gives us all the memories of summer dress gingham! The floaty frills and details make it cool too and paired with denim looks super cute.

Bold and bright

Red Herring at Debenhams - £26

This top from Red Herring pairs bold black and white checks with bright red roses for a cute twist on traditional gingham. The roses also give it a western vibe and we think this would look super cute with a denim skirt and ankle boots.

Platform perfection

New Look - £29.99

We are in LOVE with these gingham platform heels from New Look and even more in love with the price! These would look incredible with a pair of skinny jeans, a denim skirt or summer dress.

Definitely a wardrobe statement for the new season ahead!