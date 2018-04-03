Where to buy Emma Willis' This Morning outfit
3 April 2018, 16:04
Holly Willoughby is taking a break from the ITV daytime show for half term - leaving Heart presenter Emma to bring the glam.
After appearing on today's show with Rylan Clarke, Emma posted a breakdown of her outfit to Instagram so fans could shop the look at home.
Sadly for fans and fashionistas, the 42-year-old's coral blouse has already sold out... and her smart black trousers won't be hanging around for long, either.
Blouse, £34, &Other Stories
Sadly for fans of Emma's coral shirt, it has already sold out. The gorgeous blouse was reduced from £69, too.
Trousers, £69, Me+Em
Emma shared on Instagram that her trousers were from Me+Em.
While it's not totally clear which pair she is wearing, her black slacks look a lot like these start joggers - which aren't just ideal for early starts but also reduced from £99.
Shoes, Kurt Geiger, £149
Like This Morning regular Holly, Emma wore a pair of killer heels for her presenting duties.
These beauts are from Kurt Geiger, and come up to size 9.
Earrings, £6, Liars and Lovers at Asos
Emma was wearing a pair of HUGE gold hoops for her Tuesday appearance.
Get the look with these £6 earrings currently available on Asos.