Share your special Father's Day message with Heart

Got the best dad in the world? How about you tell him - and the rest of the UK - with a very special on air message?

Father's Day is on Sunday June 17, meaning there's still time to get your dad the perfect gift - and record a very special message to be played on Heart.

Whether you want to tell your own dad how much you love them, or let the kids tell theirs, we want to hear from you and help you give them the perfect surprise.

All you have to do is complete the form below and make sure you listen to Heart on Father's Day to hear your messages.



