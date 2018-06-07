Share your special Father's Day message with Heart

7 June 2018, 15:59

fathers-day

Got the best dad in the world? How about you tell him - and the rest of the UK - with a very special on air message?

Father's Day is on Sunday June 17, meaning there's still time to get your dad the perfect gift - and record a very special message to be played on Heart. 

Whether you want to tell your own dad how much you love them, or let the kids tell theirs, we want to hear from you and help you give them the perfect surprise. 

All you have to do is complete the form below and make sure you listen to Heart on Father's Day to hear your messages.


More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Shocked child

Is it ever OK... To swear in front of your kids?

house of fraser

These are the 31 House of Fraser stores that will close by the end of 2019
Cars parked drive

A stranger can LEGALLY park on your driveway... but it's a crime to remove their car
potty training

Google can now help you potty train your toddlers

Worried mum

Mum's rage after discovering male stranger smacked her child