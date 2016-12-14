Lisa Riley Reveals Plans To Celebrate Her First Christmas As A Size 12

After struggling to lose weight for years, the 'Loose Woman' star says this year's christmas gift to herself comes in a size 12.

While most of us are dreading the idea of piling on the pounds this Christmas, Lisa Riley is looking forward to celebrating the party season as a size 12.

The former 'Emmerdale' star has been shrinking away after dropping an incredible SEVEN dress sizes in just 10 months earlier this year and she says she can't wait to put on her christmas party dress.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: "I've already bought a size 12 dress for Christmas. It's just the way that I'm going, the weight keeps dropping off. People ask: "Are you going to stop?" But it's not a diet, I've completely changed my life."

Lisa, who has openly spoken about her struggle with weight and an unhealthy relationship with food in the past, says she is planning on having surgery to rid herself of excess skins she's been left with after dropping down from a size 30.

"At the moment I can fold my stomach into my stockings and my least favourite body part is the roll under my bra strap. No amount of rowing is going to get rid of that," she joked.

"With the surgery, it's a case of the caterpillar becoming the butterfly. I'm going to be a completely different person."

Lisa's comments come after she took a nail-biting lie-detector test to prove that she has not had a gastric band to help her shed the pounds, after critics accused her of having secret weight-loss surgery.

Picture: (GETTY) At her largest Lisa Riley was a size 30

In a bid to put an end to the speculation once and for all, she tok the lie-detector test in front of a live audience.

During the show, Lisa admitted to the audience that she'd been upset the accusations, explaining: "When I came on this show first time and the big weight loss was revealed…93 per cent of people are supportive."

"Basically, what’s happened is the other few percent are calling me a liar. One thing I’m not is a liar. What I’ve done is such a good achievement."

Lisa answered four intrusive questions: Since January has she taken diet pills? Has she had liposuction? Has she had a gastric band? and has she had bariatric surgery?

Of course, the curvy actress passed with flying colours, and gushed: "Amazing. Such a sense of relief. Once and for all I draw a line under this. I haven’t lied and there is the proof."

(Picture: GETTY) Lisa answered four intrusive questions but passed with flying colours.

Lisa explained that although she does sympathise with people who do opt for gastric bands, a method whereby a small silicone band is placed around the upper section of the stomach to restrict how much food can be consumed, she insists her fab new figure is down to exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

"People who have had gastric bands… brilliant, good on you. I did this my way. All I want to do is help other women and men." She explained.

"Fad diets didn’t work remotely for me. Rome wasn’t built in a day. I’ve done this slowly. I’ve been patient."

Good on ya Lisa!