Can Drinking Beer Help You LOSE Weight?

If there was ever an excuse to get more booze in this weekend...it's NOW!

If you were set to have a boozy weekend, this May Bank holiday then you might not have to feel so guilty about those few extra calories.

While the wheat based beverage has widely been associated with the "beer belly", a new study is claiming that the drink could actually help you LOSE inches around your waist due to one of it's active ingredients.

Researchers at Oregan State University found that xanthohumol, a chemical found in hops and beer, shed the pounds and lowered the cholesterol levels in a group of mice.

They split 48 male mice into two groups – both being fed diets high in fat, but one group given 30-60 milligrams of xanthohumol per kilogram of bodyweight each day for 12 weeks.

Mice given the highest dosage of the chemical shed their bodyweight by 80% and gained 22% less weight than the other group of mice, even though they were eating the same high-fat diet.

While this all sounds like good news, lets put it all into perspective.

The mice had a HUGE amount of xanthohumol in their system. According to Broadly, a human weighing around 10 stone would need to drink around 3,500 pints of beer in the space of 24 hours to get the proportional amount of chemical that the mice got.

Dammit!

Well... we're up for the challenge! LOL.