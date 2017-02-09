Greggs Has Launched A Reward Scheme Which Means Free Coffee!

Everyone's favourite bakers has now launched a rewards scheme!

This is the BEST news we've heard all week! Greg have launched a VIP club for their most loyal customers complete with freebies.

The high street baker wants to reward its loyal pastry buyers with a special scheme.

So how does it work?

Free tea and coffee! Buy seven coffees and get your eighth free.

Birthday Treat. You're promised a birthday treat but it's not been revealed exactly what yet!

Prize draws. Show your reward app and get entered into a draw to win £50.

A new way to pay. You will be able to pay using the special app!

The scheme is only available by downloading the Greggs app and as well as all the wonderful perks you'll be able to browse the full menu and all the nutritional information as well as tracking down your nearest branch.

It's like all our pastry dreams have come true! Sausage roll anyone?