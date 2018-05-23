Refreshing gin cocktails perfect for the Bank Holiday Weekend

By Alice Westoby

There's more to summer cocktails than just Pimms. Check out these three gin drinks guaranteed to hit the spot.

As soon as the sun peeks its head out from behind the clouds it officially becomes Pimms o'Clock.

But what about the people out there who don't like Pimms? Believe it or not guys, they do exist, and sometimes a nice cocktail is more of a thirst quencher in the sun anyway.

So the folks at Tanqueray have put together a couple of recipes for some refreshing cocktails perfect for your next summer party... or a posh after work tipple.

Lady Tanqueray

Ingredients

35ml Tanqueray No. TEN

20ml orange flavoured liqeur

25ml lemon juice

Crushed ice

Sparkling wine

Combine ingredients together in a blender with crushed ice. Blend for 20 seconds or so, until ingredient have a slushy texture. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and top with English Sparkling Wine.

Created by Giovanni Spezziga – The Coral Room & Dalloway Terrace

Citrus Punch

Ingredients

45ml Tanqueray No. TEN

15ml Belsazar White

15ml Elderflower Cordial

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Cucumber Water

Soda Water

Dill for garnish

Combine all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice.

Strain into a high - glass and top with soda water.

Garnish with a sprig of dill.

Created by Giovanni Spezziga – The Coral Room & Dalloway Terrace

Flor de Sevilla G & T