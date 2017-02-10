If You Had A Stir Fry For Dinner This Week You Could Be In Trouble!

Stir Fry Salmonella Scare

Sainsbury's have sent an email warning customers of the 'presence of salmonella' in these stir fry ingredients.

There's nothing more easy and delicious than a stir fry dinner on a weekday!

Whack it in the wok with some noodles and veg and you'll have dinner on your plate in no time.

But those who bought of stir fry sauce from Sainsbury's online this week will have received an unnerving email today regarding their dinner choice. 

Sainsbury's Salmonella warning

Read More: You Can Now EAT Your Prosecco Thanks To This Sweet Shop

The email warned of the 'possible presence of salmonella' found in the beansprouts of SEVEN of their own brand stir fry products:

Sainsbury's Oriental Vegetable Stir Fry 300g

Sainsbury's Mushroom Stir Fry 350g

Sainsbury's Beansprouts 400g

Sainsbury's Mixed Pepper Stir Fry 300g

Sainsbury's Basics Stir Fry 700g

Sainsbury's Hot & Spicy Stir Fry 300g

Sainsbury's Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry 600g

It particularly effects those products with a use by date of the 13th February and as a precautionary measure has urged customers to return the products to their nearest store for a full refund.

We have reached out to Sainsbury's for comment.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

women reading, work less hours

Women 'should work less hours than men' to prevent emotional burnout
Eating cracker asset

This 'cracker test' reveals how many carbs you should eat in a day
Katie piper and TerriAnn Nunns

Katie Piper's '8 hour window' diet hack helped her lose two stone
Percy Pigs asset

Percy Pigs to be axed in government crackdown on cartoon characters
baileys

You can now get Strawberries and Cream flavour Baileys