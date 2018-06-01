You can now get Strawberries and Cream flavour Baileys

Forget Pimms, the new variety of the Irish cream liqueur is the ultimate tipple for afternoons watching Wimbledon.

The limited edition bottles will for sale at Asda priced at £15 for a 750ml and other supermarkets for £20 - and it's highly likely they won't be on shelves for long.

They arrive in stores nationwide on Monday June 4th - which coincides perfectly with the launch of Love Island.

The moreish flavour was already available in the US, where it was priced at the equivalent of £19-a-bottle.

Over the pond, people enjoy it over ice, as a sauce for ice-cream, poured in to milkshakes or even stirred in to cupcakes.

Thankfully after months of feeling jealous, the fruity tipple will be coming to these shores.

Laura Pearce, Baileys Marketing Director at Diageo said: "After being inundated with requests for the product following its launch in the States, we're extremely excited to bring Baileys Strawberries & Cream to the UK.

"It's the perfect summer treat when you fancy something that's both in keeping with the summer season but also truly indulgent - ideally served over ice or an extra ingredient to a delicious cocktail.

"Available for a limited time only, make sure to grab a bottle before it's gone!"

If you're not a fan of mixing berries and booze, then other Baileys flavours include orange truffle, coffee, chocolate luxe and the vegan almande variety.