This £10 Aldi Wine Has Trumped Wines TWICE The Price at Top Awards

The supermarket chain wine has outdone some DOUBLE the price!

A bargain bottle of red wine from Aldi has bagged the top spot in a competition hosted by famous wine magazine, Decanter.

It's Minervois La Liviniere which retails for £9.99 was awarded the gold prize beating a £25 bottle of Abadia Retuerta Seleccion Especial which claimed the silver medal position.

The celebrated tipple is part of Aldi's "Lot Series" of wines which the supermarket have made in collaboration with 'some of the best winemakers in the world today'.

The brand describe the range as "fine boutique wines you won't find anywhere else. This very special collection has been developed and curated personally by our in-house wine buying team in strictly limited quantities in individually numbered bottles - each presented with its own special story."

So despite the low cost they're not your bog standard bottles!

This particular red consists of concentrated and intense fruit flavours created from a Syrah grape blend in France.

Tony Baines who is joint managing director of corporate buying at Aldi said in a statement: “Our Lot Series has gone from strength to strength since it launched in 2015, so we are thrilled to see that it is not only popular amongst our customers but that it is also being recognised for its quality by renowned awarding bodies."

We need to bag a bottle of this!



