Walnut Whips Are Getting A Major Recipe Change And Chocoholics Are Fuming!

17 August 2017, 15:43

Walnut Whip

Nestlè have proved yet again that nothing is sacred anymore as they are set to wield the axe on the iconic chocolate treat.

Chocoholics across the UK have been dealt another devastating blow after the latest plans to transform the Walnut Whip have been unveiled.

The chocolate manufacturers announced that not only are they getting rid of the Walnut on top, they are also changing the name to accommodate what we can only deem chocolate treason!

So how is Nestle planning on defending such a horrific act?

Well, they claim the move is down to the increased price of walnuts (they are pricey to be fair) as well as Nestle’s attempt to appeal to a wider range of chocolate eaters.

Alongside the nutless Whips, Nestle will also release vanilla and caramel versions of the sweet, with further plans to introduce a mint Whip in the next month.

In all fairness, the new flavours don't sound that bad, but we can't bear change!

It seems as though the UK public are just as furious as we are and took to Twitter to condemn the move.

We remember the times when there were TWO walnuts in a Walnut Whip: one inside, at the bottom, and one on top. Oh, how things change!

