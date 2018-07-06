Lots of indulgent spreads, treats and drinks for National Chocolate Day

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Annaliese 7pm - 10pm
6 July 2018, 17:43
National Chocolate Day is coming up so why not treat yourself?
If, like us at Heart, you were convinced every day was National Chocolate Day then you might be surprised to hear that it is actually an annual occurrence this year falling on Monday 7th July.
So chocolate fans rejoice! There's now an excuse to eat even more chocolate than you usually do and we've rounded up a list of the best chocolatey treats for you to get stuck into on National Chocolate Day 2018.
You're welcome...
Now this literally looks like the best thing since sliced bread. We bet it tastes good on sliced bread too...
Don't fancy a big old bar but have a sweet tooth? These caramel cookies are just the thing.
If, on the other hand, you do fancy LOTS of chocolate then this is just the ticket.
Get your lips feeling chocolatey smooth with this cruelty free lush balm.
Make your body feel and smell good enough to eat with this indulgent body butter.
Who doesn't love chocolate AND gin? Well here it is combined!
Channel your inner Bruce Bogtrotter and have your cake and eat it too.
If you've got hay fever then this is more your kind of bouquet!
Wine and chocolate are the perfect pair - so why not stick them in one bottle!