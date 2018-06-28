Urgent recall: Nine supermarket soy sauces feared to contain GLASS

The Food Standards Agency are urging shoppers to check the batch numbers on soy sauces from four major supermarkets.

Soy sauces from Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose have been recalled over fears they may contain GLASS.

The FSA says nine different soy sauces sold by the four supermarkets could contain glass, and all products have been cleared from shelves.

They say that the presence of glass means that the sauces are unsafe to eat and present a safety risk.

The affected products are:

Aldi - Asia Specialities light soy sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019

- Asia Specialities light soy sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019 Aldi - Asia Specialities dark soy sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019

- Asia Specialities dark soy sauce 150ml with best before dates from May 2019 to December 2019 Tesco - Light soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

- Light soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates. Tesco - Dark soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

- Dark soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates. Tesco - Reduced salt soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

- Reduced salt soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates. Asda - Dark soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

- Dark soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates. Asda- Light soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates.

Light soy sauce, all batch codes and best before dates. Waitrose - Cook's Ingredients light soya sauce, best before date June 2019, July 2019, September 2019.

- Cook's Ingredients light soya sauce, best before date June 2019, July 2019, September 2019. Waitrose - Cook's Ingredients dark soya sauce, best before date June 2019, July 2019, September 2019, November 2019.

No other products from the supermarkets are affected.

In a statement, the Food Standards Agency said that all the products are imported by World Wise Foods, and that any customers with a bottle of the affected sauce should return it to their local store for a full refund.

There is also signage in all stores explaining the recall.

Last week supermarkets' own brand children's cough syrup was recalled over fears it could go MOULDY.