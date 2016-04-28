Why Sarcasm CAN Get You Ahead In Life!

A sarcastic lady

Could sarcasm really be linked to success?

News flash! According to new research sarcasm is definitely NOT the lowest form of wit. 

We often hear a dry sense of humour being dismissed as negative, immature and even downright rude. 

But new observations by the folk over at Harvard Business School claim that instead of being impolite, these sassy individuals are actually on their way up.

The researchers claim that sarcasm actually represents the "highest form of intelligence" as it requires "creativity" and "abstract thinking".

So next time you get annoyed at that smug look of superiority on your friend's face when they make a derisive comment at your expense, remember not to be too withering. 

