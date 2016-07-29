Are You Being Lied To? 7 Sure Fire Ways To Spot A LIAR.

We've all had to tell a white-lie or two to get out of a sticky situation, but can you tell if someone is deceiving you just by their body language?

Believe it or not, but Jeremy Kyle's lie-detector test isn't the only way to catch out liar.

So if you want to nail that sneaky colleague, or you think your partner has been acting a bit fishy lately, then you might want to take note of these sure fire signs that will help you spot that Pinocchio.

1. Deflection

If you ask a yes or no question then the answer should be simple. However, a liar will tend to give answers that are half-truths, innuendos, and will often go to great lengths to manipulate the English language to maintain the illusion of truth without telling it entirely.

To test people for the truth, simply ask them a yes or no question. If they fail to answer yes or no, a red flag should pop up. Ask the same question again, if he or she once again fails to answer with a straight answer then the probability of them lying is almost certain.

2. Why Should I Believe You

Sometimes the best way to catch someone out is to simply ask them: "Why should I believe you?" Truthful people will typically answer, “Because I’m telling the truth” or something along those lines. You'll find that liars have a difficult time saying “Because I’m telling the truth” because they are not telling the truth!

Instead, liars offer various responses such as “I’m an honest person,” “You don’t have to believe me if you don’t want to,” or “I have no reason to lie.”

3. Baseline

Get to know the person! When attempting to catch out a liar it's really important to make sure you know what they're like when they've let their guard down and are telling truth, this is called a baseline. While you can get a baseline after 20 seconds of observation it works better over time.

4. Play Detective

Once you've got a feel for your subject's baseline, you need to ask them open ended questions. This means they'll have to think on their feet, and it will be a lot easier to for clues that could help expose a lie.

5. Body Language

Once you've begun your grilling session, look out for changes in non-verbal behaviour such as fidgeting, generally acting nervous or uncomfortable. Changes in language and grammar could also point towards some major fibbing.

Liars may generally split hairs by over analysing small or insignificant details to help embellish their story. In some cases they will decline to answer, change the tone or subject of the conversation, protest a question and get defensive.

6. Trip them up

Anyone who's ever lied, knows that you don't want to get caught out on the minor details, but despite the most full proof stories there's always some things that just don't add up.

Police will often ask for a disjointed or reverse timeline of events of someone they are questioning, as fake memories made up in chronological order and are a lot harder to recall backwards.

7. Fake Smiles

We've all seen it! That half-hearted disingenuous smile that sees one corner of the lip curl when you arch enemy thinks they have just gotten away with something. Remember, a real smile is in the eyes and a fake one is just the mouth.

While these tips wouldn't necessarily help you in the court of law, it might help you catch out that cheeky fibber!