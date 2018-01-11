Diet Coke Have Caused A Meltdown After Announcing This Big Recipe Change!

The company have announced four new flavours.

It can sometimes feel like Coca-Cola has been around since the beginning of time, a drink that has remained unchanged since those bubbles first went up our noses.

But the company have just announced four new crazy Diet Coke flavours that have left fans going wild.

The soft drinks brand are launching four new diet coke flavours: Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange and Feisty Cherry.

Seasoned coke fans out there will also notice they've made radical changes to the packaging with a slimmer can, different logo and a variety of colours for each flavour.

Also: Diet Cherry Coke is already a thing. Is "feisty cherry" the same thing only more aggressive? I started this day with no Diet Coke questions and now I have so many Diet Coke questions. pic.twitter.com/LhJnFPuYkw — Kate Elizabeth Queram (@katequeram) January 10, 2018

The initial announcement only applies to Diet Coke in the US but the company has suggested that the changes could cross the Atlantic very soon.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told Marketing Week: "In the UK we also have some exciting plans for the brand this year and will be able to reveal more in the coming months.”

It seems likely that big changes will be made over in Blighty too as the sales of Diet Coke have been dropping over the past year.