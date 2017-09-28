Aldi RIVALS Slimming World With Guilt Free Ready Meals With LESS CALORIES!

If you thought that the meals on offer would be a few lentils and a rice cracker, then think again.

If you're trying to lose a bit of weight in the lead-up to the Christmas season, then you're in luck!

Aldi have announced they are launching their very own range of diet-friendly meals with LESS calories than Slimming World's rival ready meals.

What's more, the meals are friendly on your pocket as well as your waistline, because they only cost £1.99!

The launch of Aldi's Slim Free is sure to ruffle the feathers of fellow retailer Iceland, who have been exclusively selling meals from Slimming World for £3.

These hearty dishes on offer include a tasty Chicken Tikka Masala, which comes in at 371 calories, in comparison to Iceland's Slimming World dish which has 401 calories.

There are also two other meals in the Aldi range, a Three Beans Vegetable Chilli and a Moroccan Vegetable Stew.

According to Aldi, each dish is packed full of "lean meat, pasta, pulses and vegetables" and draws on "pancontinental" flavours.

We can't wait to try!