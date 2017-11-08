ASDA's Christmas Roast Potatoes Sound SO Indulgent And Are Amazingly Cheap!

8 November 2017, 12:23

Roast Potatoes

Your roast potato prayers have been answered...

Everybody has their own idea of a perfect roast potato.

Whether you like them how your mum makes them, follow granny's age old recipe down to a tee or like them smothered in goose fat; one thing we can agree on is no Christmas dinner is quite the same without them.

But just when you thought roast dinners couldn't get any better, ASDA has come along and upped the Sunday dinner game by a mile.

They are now selling Extra Special Wagyu Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes and we are ready to eat them every Sunday until the end of the year.

ASDA Wagyu Potatoes

The new product combines potatoes and roast beef into one crispy golden package that we didn't know we needed so much and now it's here, we couldn't imagine a world without it.

Read More: We Tested Supermarket Mince Pies To Pick The Best And Here Are The Results!

If your mouth isn't already watering, the description of the product will certainly get your taste buds tingling...

"With a crisp golden outer and light, fluffy inner, the potatoes are coated in rich, juicy wagyu beef dripping from the most premium cattle reared in Scotland, where the rearing and feeding method follows tried-and-tested guidelines to make tender, buttery beef."

They had us from the word golden, and what's even better? They cost a mere £1.25 for a box that serves two but if they're as tasty as they sound you mind want to invest in several boxes.

Is it Sunday yet?! Get us a roast!

