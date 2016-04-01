You've Been Using Ketchup WRONG This Whole Time...

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
There's nothing more frustrating than using a glass bottle of Heinz ketchup right? This quick hack will ensure your chips get a decent dollop.
Everyone has their own methods for getting around the tricky task of using a bottle of Heinz ketchup.
Chip lovers everywhere will know how painful (sometimes literally) the task can be. Whether it's bashing the bottom with your palm, knocking it against a table before shaking the bottle vigorously or storing the bottle upside down only to cause an near ketchup explosion the next time you use it.
Oh, and lets not forget the amount of times we tried and failed at sticking a knife up there!
Well, can you believe the answers to our woes was right under our nose this whole time?
You may never have taken much notice, but there is a little 57 embossed onto the bottle near the nozzle.
Turn this towards you, and tap it with the side of your hand in a steady motion...
What happens next is literally witchcraft!
One steady stream of ketchup pours out, and so effortlessly too!
If you're shaking the bottle to get the ketchup out... you're doing it wrong!Posted by Heart on Thursday, 7 April 2016
