Morrison's Steak Has Been Voted The UK's Best And You Won't Guess The Price

14 September 2017, 14:41

Morrison's Steak Has Been Voted The UK's Best And

The loved supermarket has upped their game and have been crowned the nation's best cut of beef.

There's a lot to be said for quality in the UK's favourite supermarkets lately with everyday favourites such as Lidl and Aldi coming out in top in the wine rankings regularly.

But now Morrison's have been awarded a food accolade at a competition dubbed "the meat industry's Oscars". The supermarket giant fended off the competition from specialist butchers as well as other big name brands to scoop the title of UK's best cut of beef.

The cut in question is Morrisons "The Best 21 Day Matured British Fillet Steak" which retails at 200g for £6.84, more than some other supermarket offerings but incredible value for such a highly praised product.

Morrisons Voted Best Steak

Under £7 for an award winning steak!

This isn't the first time Morrisons butcher has been praised as last month the supermarket made headlines with it's whopping 1lb burger. 

Read More: Morrisons Are Chuffed That This Shop Owner Called His Store 'Morrisinghs'

The enormous patty weighs the same amount as a football and was initially released for Father's Day and then again for National Burger day on August 25th.

It retails at £3 a patty and Morrisons even offer a special super sized bap to make sure your whopper is fully catered for.

Keep your eyes on Morrison's meat offering, who knows what they'll have in store next after their recent roaring successes!

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre launches McDonalds book campaign

WATCH: Peter Andre Launches Free Roald Dahl Books

Toy Story

The Toy Story 4 Release Date CONFIRMED

Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Reveals She Underwent KIDNEY TRANSPLANT After Best Friend Gave Her An Organ In Emotional Post
crying

Rylan Clark-Neal Has Been Terrorised By A Ghost!

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Sneeze

NHS Chief Says Flu Epidemic Will Hit Britain This Winter

Kelis Milkshake Recipe

Kelis Reveals Her Milkshake Recipe That Brings All The Boys To The Yard!
Indian Food Is No Longer The UK's Favourite Takeaw

Indian Food Is No Longer The UK's Favourite Takeaway Thanks To This Cuisine
Cheapest Pint In Britain

Location Of The UK's Cheapest Pint Is Revealed - Where Does Your Town Rank?
McDonalds Launch Bejewelled Designer Burger Boxes

McDonalds Launch Bejewelled Designer Burger Boxes And We Secretly Want One