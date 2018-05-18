Refreshing summer cocktails perfect for a garden party

By Alice Westoby

Sick of Pimm's? We've got your back with some refreshing summer cocktails for your next party.

As soon as the sun peeks its head out from behind the clouds it officially becomes Pimm's o'Clock.

But what about the people out there who don't like Pimms? Believe it or not guys, they do exist, and sometimes a nice cocktail is more of a thirst quencher in the sun anyway.

So the folks at Tanqueray have put together a couple of recipes for some refreshing cocktails perfect for your next summer party...

Lady Tanqueray

Ingredients

35ml Tanqueray No. TEN

20ml orange flavoured liqeur

25ml lemon juice

Crushed ice

Sparkling wine

Combine ingredients together in a blender with crushed ice. Blend for 20 seconds or so, until ingredient have a slushy texture. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and top with English Sparkling Wine.

Created by Giovanni Spezziga – The Coral Room & Dalloway Terrace

Citrus Punch

Ingredients

45ml Tanqueray No. TEN

15ml Belsazar White

15ml Elderflower Cordial

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Cucumber Water

Soda Water

Dill for garnish

Combine all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice.

Strain into a high - glass and top with soda water.

Garnish with a sprig of dill.

Created by Giovanni Spezziga – The Coral Room & Dalloway Terrace

Flor de Sevilla G & T

Ingredients: 50ml Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 150ml Premium tonic water 1 Wedge of fresh orange Fill a Copa glass to the top with quality cubed ice. Pour 50ml Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla. Follow with 150ml of fresh, premium tonic water and garnish with one wedge of fresh orange.