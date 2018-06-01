You can now get Strawberries and Cream flavour Baileys
1 June 2018, 14:05
Forget Pimms, the new variety of the Irish cream liqueur is the ultimate tipple for afternoons watching Wimbledon.
The limited edition bottles will for sale at Asda priced at £15 for a 750ml and other supermarkets for £20 - and it's highly likely they won't be on shelves for long.
They arrive in stores nationwide on Monday June 4th - which coincides perfectly with the launch of Love Island.
The moreish flavour was already available in the US, where it was priced at the equivalent of £19-a-bottle.
Over the pond, people enjoy it over ice, as a sauce for ice-cream, poured in to milkshakes or even stirred in to cupcakes.
Thankfully after months of feeling jealous, the fruity tipple will be coming to these shores.
Read more: Gin cocktails ideal for summer BBQs
Laura Pearce, Baileys Marketing Director at Diageo said: "After being inundated with requests for the product following its launch in the States, we're extremely excited to bring Baileys Strawberries & Cream to the UK.
"It's the perfect summer treat when you fancy something that's both in keeping with the summer season but also truly indulgent - ideally served over ice or an extra ingredient to a delicious cocktail.
"Available for a limited time only, make sure to grab a bottle before it's gone!"
If you're not a fan of mixing berries and booze, then other Baileys flavours include orange truffle, coffee, chocolate luxe and the vegan almande variety.