Iceland Is Launching A Wine Advent Calendar But Would You Pay This For It?

By Alice Westoby

The supermarket have changed the advent calendar game forever!

You heard it here first - chocolate advent calendars are SO last year, especially after the news that Iceland are launching their very own wine advent calendar!

Their box calendar is hiding a miniature bottle of wine behind each of its 24 doors.

Each bottle is 187ml and ranges from Prosecco and Pinot Grigio to reds such as Malbec and a more festive mulled wine option. There's a tipple for everyone to enjoy but the price tag might make you think again.

The calendar, made by Broadland Wineries, is on sale already via pre-order on Amazon but will set you back £55. It will also eventually be available in Iceland stores.

The bottles when bought individually might not cost you more than a couple of pounds each but there's definitely something to be said value wise for the huge variety of wines featured in the calendar.

It includes two bottles each of the following...

Prosecco

New Zealand Sauvignon Bland

Italian Pinot Grigio

Australian Chardonnay

South African Chenin Blanc

Italian Pinot Grigio Blush

Chilean Merlot

Argentinean Malbec

New Zealand Pinot Noir

South African Shiraz

Australian Shiraz

British Mulled Wine

That is certainly a festive Christmas countdown! And with enough of a selection for people of all tastes this will definitely be a winner for all the grown ups in the family.

But if wine doesn't take your fancy there are other options out there such as the Craft Beer Advent Calendar for beer connoisseurs and the Edinburgh Gin Advent Calendar from John Lewis.