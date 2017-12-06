This Is How Much Exercise You'd Need To Burn Off Your Fave Festive Coffees!

Now Playing
Subeme La Radio Enrique Iglesias Download 'Subeme La Radio' on iTunes
6 December 2017, 16:51
It's no secret that our favourite Christmas drinks are packed with calories and sugar but the real cost of that gingerbread latte might make you think twice!
If there's one thing we love about Christmas it's the festive pick-me-ups from our favourite coffee shops.
The likes of Starbucks, Costa and Cafe Nero all help to spread a little festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas with their own delicious additions to their classic menu.
Whether it's a latte sprinkled with gingerbread or covered in whip cream, there really is no better way give cheers to the Yuletide.
However, if you're trying not to put on too much weight over the Christmas period then you might want to steer clear of some of the more calorific drinks on offer this season.
Experts have revealed just how long it would take to burn off festive drinks on the high-street, with most leaving you in the gym for up to an hour if you wanted to work off the sins.
The most calorific drink you can buy from the coffee shops this year is Costa Coffee's indulgent Mint Hot Chocolate, which has 556 calories if you order it in the largest Massimo size, which would see you walking for 2 hours just to rid yourself of the calories.
Don't worry, we've broken everything down for you to help you out with your next order.
Well, that's certainly taken the merry out of our Christmas but you know sometimes you have to live a little! Everything in moderation as they say.
Cheers!