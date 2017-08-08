WATCH: This Husband's Instagram Post About His Wife's Curvy Figure Backfired

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
When Robert Tripp uploaded this picture of his wife he didn't expect what he intended to be positive to get the reaction it did.
Last week the internet erupted when Robert Tripp uploaded an interesting homage to his wife Sarah, a plus size fashion blogger, on Instagram.
The photo and his accompanying caption went totally viral with many criticising him for taking the body positivity movement and making it all about him.
This Husband's Instagram Post About His Wife's Curvy Figure Backfired
His post praises Sarah and her "thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc" and also her "cute little dimples". This all sounds very positive so far, right?
But many have felt annoyed by some of the other comments he makes in the post which possibly are intended well but come across a little backhanded.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
He says "Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan" and continues "as a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side" which is a little patronising when the women he is referring to know how it feels to be teased all too well and they should be the focus of he post, not him.
Nice try Robert, but we can see why it may not have gone down too well!
Robert and Sarah were invited onto Good Morning Britain to discuss the debate around his image and how it has been negatively interpreted by many women out there.
Jeremy Kyle, who is standing in for Piers Morgan on GMB this week said "In truth, it hasn't been 100% positive. A lot of women feel as though your husband has been behaving in some what a sexist way."
But Sarah defended her husband saying a lot of the negative reaction came from people who were missing "context" from the post and explained that her husband posts about her a lot and that she is "a body positive fashion blogger and I myself label who I am as curvy."
She think many people don't realise that they both post frequently about each other and the topic of positivity online and people have seen this post without realising how open their discussion is.
Hmmm...we're not sure what to think! But we do believe that whatever the interpreted outcome, Robert's intention came from a good place.
