Should We Be Worried About Plus-Size Clothes For Toddlers?

20 September 2017, 12:12

Children playing

Next is offering plus-size clothes for children as young as three which some health experts suggest is a sign of the UK's growing problem with childhood obesity.

High-street giant Next have become one of the first retailers to offer plus-size casual clothing for children.

The collection features more than 40 items for children as young as three – including jeans and leggings.

Read more: People Are Furious About Zara's 'Love Your Curves' Campaign

According to the retailer’s website, the 'plus fit' range is more generous through the waist and hips for a more comfortable fit.

Next 'plus fit' range

Their 'age 3 plus fit' trousers have a 58cm waistband that measures 5cm larger than a standard waistband at 53cm.

Next’s school wear collection is also made up of three different types of fit: slim, wide, and wide plus.

Next 'plus fit' range

Many people have hailed the move as more inclusive, but for health experts it’s a worrying sign that the UK’s obesity problem is worsening.

Last year data from the National Child Measurement Programme for England showed that more children than ever are clinically obese.

One in three 10 and 11 year olds were deemed to be overweight or obese in 2015-16. Experts say that it is the highest percentage on record for children in year six is up on the 33.2 per cent recorded for the previous year. 

By 2025, around 268 million children aged between five and 17 years old will be overweight, according to estimates by the World Obesity Federation. More than 90 million of those children will be registered obese, the data suggests.

A Next spokesman told The Telegraph: "Our different ‘fits’ cater for children with different size waist and hips, taking into account that children come in all different shapes and sizes."

In 2010, Marks and Spencer trialled a plus size range of children's clothes for child as young as three but decided not to make it permanent.

The retailer currently offers a limited plus range for children from the age of four.

