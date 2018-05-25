You can now buy a 6ft unicorn sprinkler for your garden

Who said inflatables were just for the pool? This blow up unicorn is the ultimate lawn accessory - and ideal for hot days.

The Unicorn Sprinkler not only offers plenty of shade thanks to its whopping 6ft height, but can magically keep you cool because of an in-built sprinkler in its horn.

Priced at £59.99, it’s quick and easy to inflate and works by simply attaching it to your garden hose.

Apparently “the magical unicorn horn then provides the much-needed cooling spray of water to your garden revellers.

“It’s super lightweight and once deflated is easily stored away.”

All the Unicorn Sprinkler needs is a hose pipe... and some good weather (Image: Firebox)

With everything now coming in unicorn variety - from make-up to kitchen scales - why wouldn’t you add a giant unicorn sprinkler to your collection?

