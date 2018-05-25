You can now buy a 6ft unicorn sprinkler for your garden

25 May 2018, 15:02

unicorn sprinkler

Who said inflatables were just for the pool? This blow up unicorn is the ultimate lawn accessory - and ideal for hot days.

The Unicorn Sprinkler not only offers plenty of shade thanks to its whopping 6ft height, but can magically keep you cool because of an in-built sprinkler in its horn. 

Priced at £59.99, it’s quick and easy to inflate and works by simply attaching it to your garden hose. 

Apparently “the magical unicorn horn then provides the much-needed cooling spray of water to your garden revellers. 

“It’s super lightweight and once deflated is easily stored away.” 

All the Unicorn Sprinkler needs is a hose pipe... and some good weather (Image: Firebox)

With everything now coming in unicorn variety - from make-up to kitchen scales - why wouldn’t you add a giant unicorn sprinkler to your collection?

If you need more ways to cool down, why not treat yourself to a Slush Puppie machine or even a retro SodaStream

And check out these gin cocktails that are ideal for Bank Holiday Weekend right here.

Buy the Giant Unicorn Sprinkler from... 

Firebox

Find Me A Gift 

Nuku 

