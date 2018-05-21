Five high street versions of the gold bracelet Meghan Markle gave to her best friends at the Royal Wedding

The blushing bride gave six of her closest friends - including Kate Middleton - a personally designed golden bracelet.

As if being invited to the wedding of the year - or some might say decade - wasn't enough, six of Meghan's closest friends were presented with a special keepsake.

The 36-year-old designed a bracelet in collaboration with her favourite jewellery brand Zofia Day which she gave to a select few, including her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Designer Lisette Polney told People: "It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion.

"It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style."

The gorgeous bracelet, which features a gold disc on a matching chain, is also available to buy online, but it'll set you back over £300.

Luckily, there are plenty of more purse-friendly versions on the high street right now... check them out below.