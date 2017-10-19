Halloween Isn't Just For Humans! Here Are The Best Dog Costumes This Year

By Alice Westoby

Treat man's best friend this Halloween and get your dog a costume to rival your own.

With Halloween house parties on the way it would be rude to leave out your pet from the festivities!

This year both fancy dress shops and pet shops have seriously upped their game in the dog costume stakes and we are LOVING their work.

From scary outfits to outfits to match your own or just plain funny outfits, we've giggled our way through all the internet has to offer to bring you our favourites.

WARNING: You may not be able to get through this list without cracking a smile!

Frankenpup

If your dog is more the traditional Halloween type, why not go for a spooky classic? Frankenstein...sorry, Frankenpup! The costume comes complete with shoulder pads and bones in the neck instead of bolts for that authentic monster look.

Price ranges from £17.50-£21.99 depending on the size of your dog and available to buy at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk.

Shark Attack

If you're someone who likes thinking outside the box when it comes to costumes, forget dressing your dog AS something - make him an illusion! This shark attack fantastic puts your little pooch right in the jaws of the shark making him look like he's been gobbled right up.

Price ranges from £17-£18.50 depending on the size of your dog and available to buy at PetsAtHome.com.

Pug Vader

There's nothing funnier than dogs dressed as humans and at this time of year, what better human to dress your pup as than Darth Vader? Sith Lord and enemy of the Rebel Alliance, this is the must have in all dog halloween fashion. Tip: Play the Imperial March as your dog enters the room for maximum effect.

Price ranges from £17.50 -£18.50 depending on the size of your dog and available to buy at PetsAtHome.com.

Spider Dog

Fancy giving your Halloween guests a fright? Dress your dog as a giant spider, that should do the trick! This little number comes complete with eight legs and googly eyes for maximum scare potential.

Price ranges from £24.99 depending on the size of your dog and available to buy at FancyDogs.co.uk.

Beetlejuice

Dogs are man's best friend, so if you need your pooch by your side while trick or treating why not buy him a matching outfit? This Beetlejuice costume would look super cute next to a full sized spectre.

Price ranges from £17.50 -£18.50 depending on the size of your dog and available to buy at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk.

Witches Hat

Not all dogs like to wear clothes and that's pretty understandable, but if your dog isn't keen on dressing up why not give them a little accessory to keep in the Halloween spirit? This cute little witches hat will do just the trick.

Priced at £3 and available to buy at PetsAtHome.com.

Mr T

Now we must apologise in advance for this one as it's not spooky in the slightest, but one look at it and you'll realise why it needed a mention. It's a dog, dressed as Mr T. Could anything else possibly bring us this much joy?

Priced at £19.99 and available to buy at FancyDogs.co.uk.

You're welcome!