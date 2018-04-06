A 'hayfever explosion' will hit the UK today

Thanks to this year's very delayed spring, hay fever is going to hit the UK hard.

Summer is everyone's favourite season! Unless you suffer from hay fever and spend the moths of April to September sneezing your way through the season.

So it's bad news if you are allergic to pollen because a 'hay fever explosion' is about to grip the UK from today.

Thanks to this year's late spring caused by the strange bought of snow and bad weather dubbed 'the beast from the east', the late rise in temperature will cause trees to burst into flower quickly and spread pollen.

Birch, alder, horse chestnut and hazel trees usually begin slowly flowering from the start of March but the bad weather has delayed their blooms.

Allergy expert Max Wiseberg told The Sun: “When the tree pollen season is delayed, more trees are likely to release their pollen at the same time, creating a time bomb waiting to explode."

Today forecasters are promising highs of 18 degrees in the UK as we kiss the cold air from the east goodbye and welcome warm air that has made its way up from Spain.

But, as always in April, we will be expecting showers however can take comfort in the fact that the snow has well and truly gone!

If you are a hay fever sufferer the NHS recommend the following tips...

Put vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

Wear wrap around sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

Shower and change clothes after spending time outside to get the pollen off

Keep windows and doors shut

Hoover and dust regularly

Purchase a pollen filter for the air vents in your car

Visit their website here for more helpful hay fever information.