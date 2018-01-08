Here’s How To Spot A White Chocolate Creme Egg Before You Buy!

8 January 2018, 13:17

creme egg hunt

This sneaky hack could get you in the running to win £2k!

We've only just got over Christmas and already Cadbury's have put us in the Easter mood with their white chocolate egg hunt that could bag you up to £2k.

In case you missed it, a select number of white chocolate creme eggs will be hid in supermarkets across the country and when unwrapped could bag you a money price of up to £2,000!

White Chocolate Cream Egg

Chocolate and cash? It's like a real life Willy Wonka style golden ticket hunt.

But some savvy shoppers have come up with a way to check if an egg is white before even unwrapping or buying it...check the ingredients.

If the egg is white chocolate, the packaging will have to say so on the ingredients list meaning there is no need to even take off the foil wrapping.

Read More: Cadbury's Are Hiding White Chocolate Creme Eggs That Could Win You £2k!

The revelation comes after one Twitter user spotted a bunch of creme eggs in his local Sainsbury's that appeared to have been wrapped and unwrapped again by employees on the hunt for the prize...

So if you want to tuck into a creme egg this year it might be worth checking your goodies before buying in case they've been unwrapped by a keen white chocolate egg hunter first!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Abbey Clancy, baby, asset

Abby Clancy Shares First Snap Of Her Baby Boy And His Name Is Adorable!
Teacher Riddle Asset

Teacher's Riddle Has Everyone Baffled...But The Kids Answers Are Hilarious!
Binky Baby Blunder

Binky Reveals A Big Baby Blunder She Made Left Her Running To Her Mum!
White Creme Egg

Cadbury's Are Hiding White Chocolate Creme Eggs That Could Bag You £2k
Izzy Judd Miscarriage

Harry Judd's Wife Izzy Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Miscarriage