Holly Willoughby wears Topshop leather skirt on This Morning

16 April 2018, 10:53

holly Willoughby this morning 16/4

The mum-of-three is back from her Easter break and looking as stylish as ever - here's where to get today's look.

Holly, 37, posted a photo of herself backstage at This Morning looking incredible in a leather skirt and smart white shirt. 

She finished her look with a pair of classy nude heels, and wore a delicate £350 diamond starburst necklace from Kirstie La Marque.

While her daily fashion updates are nothing new, today's style shot certainly looks different. 

Last week the ITV gang bid farewell to their South Bank studios ahead of five years of renovations - so expect a variety of backdrops until Holly finds her new perfect posing spot. 

Holly's leather skirt is £160 from Topshop boutique, and her white silk shirt is £69 from Other Stories

However, Holly's shoes are definitely not high street - they're a pair of £495 Gianvito Rossi pumps

As usual, fans loved Holly's well groomed look, with one cooing: "You look as beautiful as ever Holly for the first show in your new studio and your skirt and top are absolutely gorgeous."

 

