Holly Willoughby This Morning dress: Phillip Schofield’s co presenter inspires race day dress code

Celebrity Juice host wears ‘gorgeous’ outfit for Wednesday morning ITV show that shows off her slimmed-down figure.

Holly Willoughby has seriously impressed This Morning viewers with her dress on Wednesday’s show with Phillip Schofield.

Showing off her long black polka dot frock on Instagram first, the 37 year old revealed her dress is from Coast.

Holly wrote, “Good morning Wednesday! Today’s look on @thismorning ... dress by @coast_stores shoes by @veryuk #hwstyle.”

Holly Willoughby wowed This Morning viewers with her polka dot dress (Holly Willoughby/Instagram)

Currently not available on the website, the Nadine Spot Bardot Midi Dress from Coast has already sold out.

Holly completed her look with black heeled sandals from Very that cost a very affordable £23.

The polka dot dress has, however, inspired many race day outfits with many suggesting it was the perfect look for Ascot and weddings.

One impressed fan wrote on social media, "Love that dress! You look gorgeous Holly!! x."

Holly Willoughby's Coast dress has already sold out (Coast)

This isn't the only time Holly has flaunted her weight loss in a summer dress this week as she wore a bold red outfit for the Chelsea Flower Show.

The mum of three wore a printed LK Bennett number that cost £296 which was definitely a big hit with viewers.