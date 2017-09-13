How To Avoid Colds And Flu This Winter

Boost your immunity and minimise your risk of catching colds and flu with these top tips.

Cold and flu season seems to have arrived early, in all its horror!

Chances are that wherever you look, people are sneezing, coughing and shivering.

To make it worse, we’re also hearing that hospitals and GP surgeries are bracing themselves for a SEVERE flu epidemic this winter.

It comes after Australia and New Zealand experienced the worst outbreak in their history.

Up to 3,000 extra beds after being freed up in order to cope with extra demand.

The flu vaccine that will be made available to British patients is also being reviewed after concerns that the vaccine will not match the new strain. Over the next few weeks GPs will start giving the vaccine to the over 65s, children aged two to four, pregnant women and other risk groups.

Getting ill isn't an inevitability though, and by following these tips you can at least try and keep the viruses at bay.

1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap

2. Don't share towels or household items (like cups) with someone who has a cold

3. Don't touch your eyes or nose in case you’ve come into contact with the virus - it can infect the body this way

4. Prep up your immune system with herbal remedies like Echinacea

5. Take zinc capsules – said to be essential to help fight colds

6. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

7. Get plenty of sleep