International Yoga Day 2018: The best leggings, tops, mats and accessories

21 June 2018, 12:12

Yoga Day

By Alice Westoby

Downward dogs at the ready - it's International Yoga Day!

Yoga is definitely having an epic moment in terms of its popularity.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone that hasn't at least given it a go at their local gym or sports centre. But if you're a huge Yogi you'll likely be celebrating International Yoga Day with a sun salutation of your own.

Or you might want to take the opportunity to treat yourself to some new yoga gear? Here's our pick of the best of what's out there right now...

Sweaty Betty Karma Yoga Vest - £45.00

Yoga Day 

Buy it here.

Tesco F&F Tropical Capri Leggings - £14.00

 Yoga Day

Buy them here.

Gaiam On-The-Go Yoga Mat Carrier from John Lewis - £19.99

Yoga Day 

Buy it here

Lulu Lemon Yoga Towel - £35.00

Yoga Day

Buy it here.

Happy stretching!

