Did you know it's actually impossible to melt a Cadbury's Flake?!

By Alice Westoby

Flake's are a welcome treat all year round, but this is the amazing reason they're the best chocolate fix on a hot day.

There's nothing more annoying that trying to enjoy a slab of chocolate in the summer and it turning into a melty mess.

But did you know that you will never have this problem with a Cadbury Flake?

Yes, no matter how hard you try with the power of an oven, a microwave or the sun; a flake won't melt.

Although a Flake is made from milk chocolate, the way it's made means that it's composed slightly differently to other chocolate bars.

Here's where it gets science-y...

According to Science Focus: "The melting fat isn’t able to lubricate the cocoa particles to the point where they can flow."

So if you placed a flake in a bain marie it would never liquidise and if you tried it in the microwave it would only burn.

Cadbury's told Cosmopolitan: "The reason it's difficult to melt is because, for nearly a century, we have deliberately controlled the final manufacturing process to ensure the folds of the bar crumble in the mouth."

Could that be the real reason that the flake is the chosen choccy of choice to go in pretty much every ice cream? It makes total sense to us now!