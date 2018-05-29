Did you know it's actually impossible to melt a Cadbury's Flake?!
29 May 2018, 12:39
Flake's are a welcome treat all year round, but this is the amazing reason they're the best chocolate fix on a hot day.
There's nothing more annoying that trying to enjoy a slab of chocolate in the summer and it turning into a melty mess.
But did you know that you will never have this problem with a Cadbury Flake?
Yes, no matter how hard you try with the power of an oven, a microwave or the sun; a flake won't melt.
Although a Flake is made from milk chocolate, the way it's made means that it's composed slightly differently to other chocolate bars.
Here's where it gets science-y...
According to Science Focus: "The melting fat isn’t able to lubricate the cocoa particles to the point where they can flow."
So if you placed a flake in a bain marie it would never liquidise and if you tried it in the microwave it would only burn.
Cadbury's told Cosmopolitan: "The reason it's difficult to melt is because, for nearly a century, we have deliberately controlled the final manufacturing process to ensure the folds of the bar crumble in the mouth."