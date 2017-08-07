You've Been Cleaning Your Oven Wrong This Whole Time!

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Try this trick to clean your oven without really trying…
As boring housekeeping goes, cleaning out the oven is up there with the worst. So what if you could clean your oven (gaining points with your mum next time she comes to visit) without all the hassle?
Well, Cleverly reckon they've found a quick and easy solution – no long hours of scouring required – result!
And forget expensive cleaning products, all you need is old-school baking powder, just enough water to form a paste and vinegar!
Mix it all up in a bowl until it forms a paste, then dab it over the worst parts of the oven (we know you have them).
Then put the remaining mixture in the oven, still in the heat-proof bowl, and bake for 45 minutes at 100C. Then, take the bowl out and clean the oven with a sponge.
Dirt and grease should be a lot easier to get off, and your kitchen will soon be worthy of Nigella Lawson.
So if you haven't been cleaning your oven like this, better start now...
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments