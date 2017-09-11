After THIS Date Your Paper £10 Notes Will Be Worthless!

The old paper notes as we know it will become redundant so if there was ever an excuse to spend those tenners it's now!

The UK will have to get to grips with a brand new £10 note which is due to drop this week.

Everyone will be saying hello to the new plastic notes which are made from polymer just like the new fivers that were introduced earlier this year.

The snazzy new tender will also be the first British banknote to have brail for the blind and partially sighted and will also feature author Jane Austen.

Austen will be the first woman ever to be featured on a British banknote, apart from the Queen – and will be replacing scientist Charles Darwin.



The notes mark the 200th anniversary of the author's death.

So what will happen to your old ten pound notes?

The old paper notes as we know it will become redundant in the early part of next year, so if there was ever an excuse to spend those tenners it's now!

By the time the new notes are introduced, the old paper one should have phased out. However, if you have an old stack of savings then you can take them to the bank where they will exchange them for you.

If there's on e good thing about the new polymer notes, they are set to last a heck of a lot longer than the old ones, with experts claiming they should keep in good nick for five years compared to the current shelf life of two years.

It's not all good though, it seems as though the new notes have had some people up in arms.

The five pound note released last year drew criticism from vegetarians and some religious groups for containing trace amounts of animal fats, and this is something which will also be the case for the new 10 pound note.



We're sure the benifits will outweigh the negatives. Out with the old and in with the new we say!