Boozed up Brits to be fined £400 as Magaluf launches crackdown on bad behaviour

22 June 2018, 15:52

Magaluf tourist signs

By Alice Westoby

The Majorca resort has earned itself a bad reputation in recent years.

Magaluf has had a fall from grace as the party destination du jour in recent years.

But we only have ourselves to blame as badly behaved Brits have acted so poorly on holiday that the town has been forced to put up warning signs about heavy fines if they are caught up to no good.

Read more: Ryanair to BAN duty free booze on some UK flights - find out if your holiday is affected

The warning signs are all adorned with the hashtag, #havefunwithrespect, and prove that the town doesn't want to stop holidaymakers having a good time they just want some respect while they're at it.

It sounds like a reasonable request to be honest.

Magaluf tourist signs

Magaluf tourist signs

Pictures: Solarpix

The brightly coloured signs installed by local authority, Calvia Council, also show the fines that tourists face if caught behaving in an improper manner.

One says "Drink on the street. Penalty 500 euros" while another warns against nudity and states "Wear no clothes on the street. Penalty 400 euros".

This is just one part of a clampdown on Magaluf's current image of boozy Brits which has also included lots of new by-laws and the mayor of Calvia has expressed his seriousness by warning drunken tourists "We don't want you here" and banning happy hours.

