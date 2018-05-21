Marks & Spencer are closing FOURTEEN stores - is your local branch safe?

M&S closures are happening again as the retail giants focus on food rather than clothing as part of a huge shake up - and hundreds are at risk of losing their jobs.

High street giants Marks & Spencer have announced the closure of 14 branches in a bid to switch focus to food instead of clothing and homeware.

The announcement will put 500 jobs at risk across the country and will affect the local branches in 14 different areas across the UK.

Marks and Spencer announced back in November 2016 that they were looking to seriously shake up the lowest 100 performing stores across the country with closures or big changes.

M&S shut six of their stores (Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforesfach, Putney, Redditch) in April and are now set to shut the remaining eight later in the year.

The stores with impending closures are as follows...

Andover, Hampshire

Basildon, Essex

Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Denton, Greater Manchester

Falmouth, Cornwall

Fareham, Hampshire

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Stockport, Greater Manchester

The brand wants to switch focus on food and steer away from other products, although they will be slowing down on the new Simply Food branch openings.

Their original plan was to open 200 new Simply Food stores in the coming months which has now been reduced to just 36.

In regards to the job losses over the store closures, M&S director of retail Sacha Berendji said the company will be working to make as few cuts as possible.

She said: "We don’t want any colleagues to leave M&S and we will work with each colleague individually on what is best for them as we endeavour to give everyone a role.

"However, we accept in some cases we may have to consider redundancy.

"We believe these changes are vital for the future of M&S and we will continue to accelerate the programme, taking tough but necessary decisions, as we focus on making M&S special.”