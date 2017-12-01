More Snow And Ice Will Hit Britain Today As Temperatures Drop

By Alice Westoby

Winter has officially arrived!

Some parts of the UK as far south as London were treated to a few flakes of snow yesterday as the temperature dropped to be bitterly chilly.

And now the Met Office predict more frosty conditions are on the way today and have issued severe weather warnings to some parts of the UK.

They have issued a yellow severe warning for ice across the North East of Scotland and many areas along the east coast of England, check their map out below to see if you are in the affected areas...

The temperatures have been dropping hugely in the past week, so much that rain which swept across the UK yesterday arrived as rain and left as snow because of the chill.

It's no wonder the weather has started to turn because yesterday was the meteorological last day of Autumn and so officially, we are in winter.

As we approach midnight, meteorological #Autumn comes to a close in the UK, however the weather today has certainly felt much more like winter already #winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/BA7xML5gKk — Met Office (@metoffice) November 30, 2017

With the dropping temperatures and conditions worsening the Met Office have put together a handy 12 step guide to make sure you're winter ready and prepared for the big freeze when it does arrive!

