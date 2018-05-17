Mothercare to shut 50 stores across the UK and hundreds will lose their jobs

By Alice Westoby

There will be less than 80 stores left across the country as another British high street favourite falls in to trouble.

The high street's latest victim is baby and children store Mothercare, which will close 50 stores as part of a rescue plan to save the retailer from a 'perilous' financial situation.

The chain which sells mother, baby and toddler products is the latest retailer to announce substantial store closures.

Recently Maplin and Toys 'R' Us announced they were going into administration, while teen accessories shop Claire's Accessories has also filed for bankruptcy.

This latest news from Mothercare also comes with the announcement that 800 jobs will be at risk as a result of the closures.

Mothercare have already halved the number of outlets they have in the past five years and these latest cuts will leave them with only 78 stores by 2020.

The reason for the closures, like many retailers facing this situation, include rising online competition to just having too many stores on the high street.

Hopefully no more beloved high street brands will have a similar fate in 2018.