Mum's request for more help with her baby goes viral

By Emma Gritt

A frazzled mum has pleaded with her other half to help more with their baby - and it's struck a chord with other parents in similar situations.

An exhausted mum’s online plea for her husband to help care for their two children - and give her an hour of me time a day - has gone viral.

Celeste Erlack felt compelled to write a lengthy Facebook post after her other half woke her up in the night to look after their “wailing” baby.

And she took the opportunity to add that he needs to be doing more so that she gets a bit of time to rest and recover from the daily stresses of being a stay at home mum.

She wrote: “Last night was hard for you. I asked you to watch the baby so I could go to bed early.

Celeste Erlack says she is exhausted and needs more help from her husband (Image: Facebook)

“The baby was crying. Wailing, really.

“I could hear him from upstairs and my stomach knotted from the sound, wondering if I should come down there and relieve you or just shut the door so I could get some desperately needed sleep. I chose the latter.

“You came into the room 20 minutes later, with the baby still frantically crying.

“You placed the baby in the bassinet and gently pushed the bassinet just a few inches closer to my side of the bed, a clear gesture that you were done watching him.

“I wanted to scream at you. I wanted to launch an epic fight that very moment. I had been watching the baby and the toddler all damn day.

Celeste with her husband and their two sons (Image: Instagram)

“I was going to be waking up with the baby to feed him all damn night. The least you could do is hold him for a couple of hours in the evening to I can attempt to sleep.

“Just a few hours of precious sleep. Is that too much to ask?”

Although it’s clear Celeste is exhausted and in dire need of her husband helping out more, she adds that it might be to do with their ‘traditional’ upbringings that their own marriage had started to have clear gender roles.

She concluded: “I’m human, and I’m running on five hours of sleep and tired as hell. I need you.

“In the morning, I need you to get our toddler ready so I can care for the baby and make everyone’s lunches and drink a cup of coffee.

Celeste's husband does help around the house, but she says she needs more 'me time' (Image: Instagram)

Celeste shows off her yoga moves - complete with toddler (Image: Facebook)

“And no, getting the toddler ready does not mean plopping him in front of the TV. It means making sure he went potty, giving him some breakfast, seeing if he wants water, and packing his bag for school.

“At night, I need an hour to decompress in bed knowing our toddler is asleep in his room and the baby is in your care.

“I know it’s hard to listen to the baby cry. Believe me, I know.

“But if I can watch and pacify the baby for the majority of the day, you can do it for an hour or two at night. Please. I need you.”

Celeste’s emotional open letter was posted in Facebook group Breastfeeding Mama Talk and has been shared thousands of times.

Other mums were quick to share their support, and share their own public pleas for needing more support at home.