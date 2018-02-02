Here's How To Get Tonnes Of Extra Nectar Points This Weekend!

2 February 2018, 11:36

Nectar Card

Calling all nectar card customers! This is a good weekend to do a food shop.

If you have empty cupboards and a Nectar card you're in luck!

This weekend Sainsbury's are running their popular 'Swipe and Win' event in store and online which will give customers the chance to earn tonnes of future savings if they shop between February 2nd and 4th.

By using your Nectar Card when you pay Sainsbury's will give you between 200 to 5,000 EXTRA points, and it's unlimited all weekend!

However there are a few exceptions to the rule.

Sainsbury's

Read More: Natwest Is Making A Huge Change That Could Mean You Get Paid Late!

The 'Swipe and Win' points aren't included on purchases of spirits, liqueurs, tobacco, lottery tickets, gift cards and a few other items. Be sure to fully check the T's and C's before you spend.

But the good news is that points can also be redeemed at Sainsbury's petrol stations.

The unlimited nature of this event means in theory, Sainsbury's might be gearing up to give away millions of Nectar points to happy customers across the next couple of days.

Get spending!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

super Mario

If You Love Mario Kart, You'll Love This Latest Announcement!
Brides Wedding Sore Feet

Brides Can Now Buy Wedding Trainers And You'll Be Surprised How Nice They Are
Moving House

This Foldable House Could Get You On The Property Ladder NOW!
Sixth Sense

Parents Reveal The Creepiest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said
Monopoly Cheaters Edition 4

This New Version Of Monopoly Encourages You To Cheat!